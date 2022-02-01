Farrukh asks Shehbaz to explain his links with Masroor Anwar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday asked Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif to explain his links with Masroor Anwar, who kept depositing money in his personal bank account.

Emedding a video of the Ramzan Sugar Mills employee Masroor Anwar in his tweet, the minister said he (Mansoor) was the person who had deposited ill-gotten millions of rupees in the personal bank account of Shahbaz Sharif in an HBL branch in Muslim Town Lahore for many years.

Masroor Anwar’s video, he said, had exposed Shehbaz Sharif, the self-proclaimed honest person by revealing details of his plundering billions of rupees.