Farhat Asif becomes first Pakistani to receive IWF Leadership Fellowship

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):President of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) & Co-Founder of the Diplomatic Insight Group, Dr. Farhat Asif has achieved an unprecedented milestone by becoming the first Pakistani woman to be selected for the prestigious 2023-2024 International Women’s Forum (IWF) Leadership Fellows class.

Dr. Farhat Asif’s selection as a member of the 2023-2024 IWF Leadership Fellows class is a momentous achievement, a testament to her exceptional accomplishments, and her unwavering commitment to the cause of women’s leadership, a news release said.

Dr. Farhat Asif’s extraordinary journey as a peace advocate, diplomat, and scholar has earned her this prestigious recognition.

Her tireless efforts in promoting diplomacy, gender equality, and peacebuilding have transcended borders, leaving an indelible mark on countless lives. As she embarks on this new chapter, the world eagerly anticipates the profound impact she will undoubtedly make on the global stage.

With a career spanning more than 15 years in the domains of diplomacy, foreign policy, public diplomacy, development, and diplomatic studies, Farhat recently launched Global Women Insight, a digital platform that conducts live conversations to spotlight the remarkable stories of women who have made notable contributions to global development.

In its inaugural season, she has interviewed 20 senators, members of parliament, members of the Canadian and European Parliament, and ambassadors from various countries, including Ambassador Swanee Hunt and the Nobel Peace Laureate Ms. Leymah Gbowee, as well as the President of Kosovo.

Dr. Farhat Asif’s commitment to positive change has garnered her prestigious accolades, including the N-Peace Award in 2017 under the category of “Campaign for Action” by UNDP Asia Pacific, the Government of Canada, and the Institute for Inclusive Security in Washington DC, USA.

In 2018, she was honored with the Fellowship of the Global Change Leaders Program from the Coady International Institute at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Furthermore, Dr. Farhat Asif has been bestowed with the esteemed “Public Diplomat” Award by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Uzbekistan.

Her academic prowess is underscored by her Ph.D. in Public Diplomacy from Quaid-I-Azam University, with research areas encompassing foreign policy, international relations, security, and strategic studies.

The International Women’s Forum (IWF) is an exclusive global network that brings together the world’s most accomplished women from diverse fields, including Presidents, Prime Ministers, Ambassadors, CEOs, Olympians, and leaders in various sectors.

Established in 1974 in New York City, the IWF’s mission is to foster connections among women leaders, provide mutual support, and collectively advance women’s leadership and global equality.

With a membership of over 8,000 preeminent women leaders from 33 countries and 76 local Forums, the IWF serves as a dynamic platform to catalyze positive change on a global scale.

For more information about the 2023-2024 IWF Leadership Fellows and their remarkable contributions, visit the IWF Website.