Fakhar condoles with Nawaz Sharif, Danial Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam here on Monday condoled with Ex-Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif over death of his mother, who was passed away in London on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, the minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and prayed Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul eternal peace and give courage to members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, the minister also condoled with Danial Aziz on death of his father, Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, a former Federal Minister and prayed for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss.