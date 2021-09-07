Fake news, disinformation threat to national security: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa while addressing the Defense Day function has termed fake news and disinformation as threat to national security.

یوم دفاع کی تقریب سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے چیف آف آرمی سٹاف جنرل قمر باجوہ نے #FakeNews اور #Disinformation کو ملکی سلامتی کیلئے خطرہ قرار دیا ہے، ان کا تجزیہ صائب اور حقیقت پر مبنی ہے اسی لئے PMDA لا رہے ہیں تا کہ ان خطرات سے نبٹا جا سکے آزادی صحافت کو سب سے بڑاخطرہ زرد صحافت سے ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 7, 2021

In a tweet, he said that his analysis was based on truth and reality.

He said that the government was introducing Pakistan Media Development Authority to deal with such threats. He said the biggest threat to freedom of expression was yellow journalism.