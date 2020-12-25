Faith, Unity, Discipline to remain guiding principles for nation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s motto of Faith, Unity and Discipline would always remain guiding principles of our great nation.

COAS paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam by quoting his famous quote: “No power on earth can undo Pakistan,” the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) mentioned the COAS’s message on Quaid’s Day in a tweet.

The army chief said the nation was celebrating Quaid’s anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage and confidence.