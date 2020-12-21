Faisal Javed condoles sad demise of Senator Kulsoom Parveen
File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Kulsoom Parveen due to Covid-19.

In a condolence message, he said “devastated to learn of our colleague Senator from PML-N, Kulsoom Parveen Sehba’s passing. May Allah rest her soul in peace & give her family, friends enough strength to cope with this huge loss”.

Faisal said that she was a pleasant, straight forward and very charming personality, adding that we will miss her.”

