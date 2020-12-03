Facilitating businesses may help achieve goals of industrialization, investment: minister

LAHORE, Dec 03 (APP):Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday said that the goals of industrialisation and investment could be achieved only by facilitating business activities.

He was presiding over a meeting, called to review the performance of labour and human resource department here at committee room of the Punjab Board of Investment & Trade.

Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan, Secretary Labour Javed Ahmed Qazi, head of the Monitoring Unit Fazeel Abbas, Vice Commissioner PESSI Abid Malhi, DG Labour Department and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that registration of all workers was very important for authentic data; therefore, special attention could be paid to their registration.

He said that self-assessment scheme would be introduced for the registration of workers and for this purpose a meeting would be held with the chambers of commerce and industry across the province.

He said that the mechanism should also be prepared for the registration of shop-workers and work on Inspector-less-regime should be expedited.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the business process was being facilitated by eliminating outdated and unnecessary regulations in all departments. He said that in order to provide better medical facilities to workers at the social security hospitals, the affairs of the hospitals had to be improved.

Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan said that the department of Labour and Human Resources would bring such a system through reforms that no government could change it. The protection of their rights was the first priority of the government and all necessary steps would be taken for this purpose.

The meeting reviewed the process of reforms, future action plan and steps to enhance the capability of the department.

Secretary Labour briefed about the organisational structure and modern reforms brought in the institution.