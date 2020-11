ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP): Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that over $100 million have been deposited in Roshan Digital (RD) Accounts while 44,000 plus accounts were opened by overseas Pakistanis.

In a tweet, he said “also over 50 million invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates”.

He said that overseas Pakistanis have given fabulous response to these great initiatives by State Bank Pakistan (SBP) and Ministry of Finance.