Extraordinary moot to help motivate OIC member states to assist Afghanistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday hoped that the Extraordinary Session of the OIC’s foreign ministers, would provide impetus to the member states to assist Afghanistan.

The prime minister in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Iran Dr. Amir Hossein Abdollahiyan here, urged the international community to find additional ways for long-term reconstruction and infrastructure development in Afghanistan.

The Iranian foreign minister is in Islamabad to attend the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers held here earlier in the day.

The prime minister, welcoming the Iranian Foreign Minister on his first visit to Pakistan, shared Pakistan’s perspective on the latest economic situation in Afghanistan.

He remarked that Afghanistan needed urgent international humanitarian assistance to avert economic collapse and improve livelihood.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted fraternal bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties.

He appreciated Iran’s consistent support on Kashmir, specially at the Supreme Leader level and reiterated invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Dr. Abdollahiyan appreciated Pakistan’s decision to host the Extraordinary session of and assured of Iran’s full cooperation to promote bilateral relations.