Exposing foreign conspiracy by PM, real surprise for nation: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said the Prime Minister did expose the foreign conspiracy against his government and it was definitely a surprise for the nation.

“The prime minister, in Sunday’s public gathering (Amr.Bil.Maruf), did take the party workers and people into confidence about the foreign conspiracy against his government and hinted at the evidence, in black and white, which may be shared, in line with national interests,” he said.

“This is not only the surprise, but also an eye-opener for the all and sundry,” he

added.

Talking to the media at Supreme Court premises, accompanied by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said the prime minister had not only exposed the foreign plot against a democratically elected government but also exposed the ‘unholy alliance’ among the leaders of opposition parties.

The conspiracy was clearly rejected by the masses with a show of massive presence at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public gathering, he said, adding the response to the PM’s call was unprecedented.

Hammad said people enthusiastically participated the gathering from across the country which showed that nation stood by the prime minister at this critical juncture.

Referring to the reference for interpretation of Article 63-A of Constitution, he said the Attorney General for Pakistan explained that the relevant laws were clear about the party’s fiduciary duty towards its members and vice versa.

Therefore, it was the violation of rights and duties when a Member of Parliament intended or conspired to vote against his/her own leader, he added.

To a query, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had a tradition to attack the institutions in a systematic way. It may work once or twice, he said and made it clear that the PTI government would not let the PML-N to execute the conspiracy this time.