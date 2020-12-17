American singer and actress Cher, who felt herself inapt prior to joining international uproar for releasing world’s loneliest elephant “Kaavan” in Islamabad Zoo, is now excited to find the mammoth “playing with girls.”

The world famed artist, who was pushed into action by many of her around four million Twitter followers, told CNN in an interview with Christiane Amanpour that after having him rehomed in Cambodian sanctuary, she found the erstwhile traumatic monster looking and walking around.

Cher, who travelled to Islamabad and also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of the drive recalled her first glimpse of the elephant shaking her head as the traumatic elephants usually did.

“They (traumatized elephants) move their head and move their body. And once he got into it (sanctuary), he didn’t do it. He just looked around, walked around. He was looking at everything, giving himself dirt back and talking to the girls (female elephants),” she commented.

“With Kaavan and the girls. Girls are little nervous, Kaavan happy to be friends,” Cher said who also accompanied the Four Paws International’s team which traveled along the elephant to Cambodia.

Also a co-founder of a wildlife protection charity ‘Free The Wild’, Cher said that the Twitterati posted contents related to the elephant on her wall. Initially, she did not respond feeling they might stop, but it didn’t happen.

Just Came From Meeting To Thank Prime Minister Imran Kahn For Making It Possible For

Me To Take Kaavan To Cambodia. Kaavan Will Be Able To Leave For Cambodia On The 29. Think Documentary Will Be Heartwarming🙏🏻. — Cher (@cher) November 27, 2020

“It was in Pakistan and I thought I am just an entertainer. How am gonna go to Pakistan and free an elephant? We had to work with two administrations.

Narrating her three-year drive for the 35-year chained elephant, Cher said as Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power, everything got much easier.

“Just came from meeting to thank Prime Minister Imran Kahn for making it possible for me to take Kaavan to Cambodia,” the entertainer said on Twitter.

She also spoke high of Pakistani people who were “nice” to him, though earlier they had not much acquaintance with the celebrity, usually referred by media as Goddess of Pop.

She also regularly updated her followers with the updates on Kaavan’s journey from a “tiny place” to natural sanctuary even after her its relocation.

LONG,BUT AMAZING DAY

With KAAVAN & THE GIRLS. Girls are little nervous, KAAVAN happy to be friends.Did Interviews For Doc.,Now Back To Hotel.2 Hrs To Sanctuary 2 Back On ROUGH Road,& IM TALKING RUFFF🙄.When We Took Kaavan From Airport 2 Sanctuary It took 500 Hrs😉.

Later🕶 — Cher (@cher) December 2, 2020

“Kaavan meets the girls at breakfast. This makes it all worthwhile,” she said in a tweet on second day of Kaavan’s relocation to new home.

Cher, also a conservationist and philanthropist, is simultaneously running campaign to free other maltreated animals from captivity in different countries like a Bua Noi, who has spent almost all her life at zoo in Bangkok shopping centre.