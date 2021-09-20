EVM-based polls to build voters’ trust, reduce complaints: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) would prove helpful in increasing the voters’ confidence and reducing complaints about the process.

In a tweet, he shared data of EVM elections held in the Philippines that showed higher percentage of voters reposing confidence in the drill and lesser number of incidents related to complaints and violence.

“Very important data on the history of EVM elections in the Philippines. Increasing voter confidence, phenomenal reductions in election petitions, murders and violence,” he wrote.

The president said he “would love to see such a change in Pakistan”.

Very imp. data on history of EVM elections in Philippine. Increasing voter confidence, phenomenal reductions in election petitions, murders & violence. Would love to see such a change in Pakistan. In our case with paper ballots to support electronic count, our system is stronger. pic.twitter.com/QHHyDAWOTi — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) September 20, 2021

He said the use of EVMs in Pakistan would make the polling process stronger as the paper ballot system would support the electronic count.

“In our case with paper ballots to support electronic count, our system is stronger,” he said.