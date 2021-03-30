RAWALPINDI, Mar 30 (APP): Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara, Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour and Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) and Canada came under discussion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and Canada and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

All sides pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation at all levels.