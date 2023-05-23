EU Ambassador calls on law minister

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar had a meeting with European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka. Both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest, said a press release issued here Tuesday.



The law minister stated that Pakistan valued its friendly relations with the European Union. He also praised the active and comprehensive role of the Ambassador regarding the GSP Plus status of Pakistan. This status was an important milestone in economic cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union, he added.



The law minister reiterated the commitment to further promote bilateral relations.

EU Ambassador Dr. Riina’s gave assurance of full cooperation in the promotion of trade relations.