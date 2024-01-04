Ethical implementation of SRM, cooperation linkages between global north & south imperative: Experts

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP):The experts at the conclusion of the two-day international conference on Solar Geo-engineering on Thursday said that ethical implementation of solar radiation modification (SRM) technology through just and ethical implementation was imperative by developing cooperation linkages between the global north and south.

The COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and the Alliance for Just Deliberation on Solar Geo-engineering convened the first two-day training seminar on evolving science intended to bulwark rising global warming and climate change, titled “Living with Climate Change: Awareness and Training on SRM” under the aim to extend the context of the new climate science and its governance challenge ahead among the policymakers, academia, civil society, and media.

During the second proceedings, the speakers deliberated on Policy and Youth Viewpoints on Climate Change and SRM. Dr. Jesse Reynolds from the DEGREES Initiative said that climate change was the most difficult challenge faced by international community that demanded dedicated scientific assets, capital and human resource to ward off adverse impacts of the global warming and environmental degradation.

He mentioned that his organisation was approaching international policy makers on SRM and solar geo-engineering as most its efforts were focussed on scientific research intended on managing climate risks.

Clara Botto of SRM Youth Watch, Italy (online) briefed the participants on emerging technology and its trends based on solar geo-engineering that demanded prudent and collaborative approach towards the SRM systems.

The session was followed by a survey on SRM by the CUI and DSG that aimed at focussing on the outcomes of the two-day international training seminar and gauged the knowledge of the participants on SRM.

Speaking on the ethical viewpoints for Pakistanis to consider in an SRM world, Dr. Ghulam Shabbir, CUI highlighted that the world was at the brink of major crisis due to nuclear arsenal and climate change, whereas the planet earth witnessed extinction of mankind for five times and it would be the sixth time which would be triggered due to mankind’s self-damaging techs.

He added that the race of progress had led to exacerbating damage to climate and environment risking human life to extinction on earth which needed a balance through moral and ethical values that could be found in religion.

In his vote of thanks by Chairman, Department of Meteorology, CUI, Dr Kalim Ullah extended his gratitude to the participants and felicitated the former Head of the Centre for Climate Research and Development (CCRD), CUI, Prof Dr Athar Hussain for holding the first successful international event on SRM.

He called the initiative was a great step that convened participants from diverse backgrounds to attend the training conference. He thanked Hassaan Sipra, SRM Expert, DSG and Executive Director, DSG, Shuchi Talati for reaching from USA to participate in the conference.