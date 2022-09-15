ERC continues sending aircraft carrying aid to flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) is continuing to send aircraft loaded with relief and humanitarian aid to Pakistan, to help people affected by the floods.

The ERC has intensified its efforts, especially in the most affected areas in the Sindh province.

Three planes arrived yesterday and today at Karachi Airport loaded with tens of tonnes of food and relief supplies, to support those affected by the disaster and alleviate their suffering.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the ERC has intensified its efforts to meet the humanitarian needs of those affected by the disaster in Pakistan, Emirates News agency Wam reported on Thursday .

The ERC will continue sending relief aid to Pakistan to provide further humanitarian assistance to people affected by the floods, he added, noting that humanitarian aid is currently being distributed in Sindh province through the ERC delegation currently based in the country.

The ERC is currently providing for the urgent needs of people affected by the crisis in Pakistan, including shelter, food and other essentials, he further added.