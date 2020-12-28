Envoy hails Pakistan community pivotel contribution in UAE development
ISLAMABAD: December 28 - Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi in a meeting with Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi. APP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi on Monday paid tribute to Pakistani community for its pivotel role in the development of his country.

Pakistan and UAE are tied in deep rooted relations based on religion history and culture and no one can disrupt it, the envoy said in a meeting with Kashmir Committee Chairman, Shehryar Khan Afridi here.

Both the dignitaries discussed ideas of mutual harmony and pledged to promote it.

Pakistan has unprecedented relations with UAE, Afridi said while reiterating Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interest in promoting bilateral ties between both the countries.

ALSO READ  Pakistan expresses resolve to strengthen health systems to respond to diseases, epidemics

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR