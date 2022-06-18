Environmental degradation a big challenge for Pakistan: Sherry Rehman

KARACHI, Jun 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said that the whole issue of the environmental degradation had become a big challenge for the country.

She said that the developed countries had sown the seed of global warming and Pakistan was contributing only a little part to it.

She stated this while addressing an inaugural ceremony of a project titled ‘Restoration of Riverine, Inland, Mangroves, Dryland & Urban Ecosystems of Sindh provice’ here at the Ghaghar forest, Steel Town.

Sindh Minister for Forest Taimur Talpur, Secretary of Forest Sindh Dr. Badar Jameel Mendhro and others were also present on the occasion.

Sherry Rehman said that the national action plan and our other actions had no meanings if we do not care about the nature.

She deplored that the human activities had damaged the environment.

She said that the land of the Sindh province was in a bad condition.

She further said that the due share of Sindh was not granted to it in the previous government.

Minister Sherry Rehman said that she would not encroach upon any province’s due right and all the provinces would be given their due share.

Speaking on the 10 Billion Tsunami initiative, she said that it had not been stopped.

She said that the Sindh province had performed over 40 percent better in this programme.

While urging the people, she said that it was everyone’s responsibility to protect the environment and use water judiciously.

She said that the Sindh and Balochistan provinces were facing the shortage of water and the federal minister for Water Syed Khursheed Shah was working to resolve the shortage problem.

‘I will make all-out efforts to stop the usage of plastic bags in Islamabad,’ she said adding that the plastic was thrown into sea and it was eaten by fish and the same fish was eaten by our children eat.

She said that the habit of throwing plastic must be changed in our own interest.

Sherry Rehman had advised the people to clean their surroundings to protect themselves.

She said that awareness of climate change played a vital role in protecting the environment.

The Minister termed the local government system a best one to overcome the basic challenges.

While talking to media persons, later, Sherry Rehman said that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan left the country under the pile of loans.

She said that PTI chief had put the country under the pressure of begging bowl.

“We know that the people are worried of inflation and loadshedding of electricity,” she said adding that they would not leave the people alone in this situation.

Replying to a question, she said that PTI would not be allowed to stage a bloody long march.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Forest Taimur Talpur, Secretary of Forest Dr. Badar Jameel Mendhro and others also addressed the ceremony.