Entire nation pays tribute to martyrs: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the tragedy of Army Public School (APS) and the fall of Dhaka are two unforgettable events in our history.

In a message here on Thursday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that today the whole nation pays tribute and salutes to its martyrs.

He said that these martyrs gave a new impetus to the Pakistani nation to fight against the enemies of the country.

He said that elements with malicious intentions against the country would be dealt severely.