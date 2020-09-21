Enhanced parliamentary interaction to strengthen Pak-Hungary relations: Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday underlined the need for intensifying cooperation in energy and trade sectors for tapping unexplored potential in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan attached immense value to its friendly relations with Hungary and desired for enhancing long-lasting cooperation. The Speaker said this during a call on by Tivadar Takacas, Charge d’ Affairs, Republic of Hungary in Parliament House here.

The Speaker said that new areas of bilateral cooperation needed to be explored, which can give new impetus to strengthen the ties with Hungary.

The Speaker said that there were plenty of investment opportunities in agriculture, energy, tourism and infrastructure in Pakistan that could benefit Hungarian investors.

He appreciated Hungarian scholarship program for Pakistani students to study in Hungary and stressed for increase of its number with special focus on students from less developed areas.

Referring to the Pakistan-Hungary Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly, the Speaker said that this group would be an apt opportunity to expand bilateral parliamentary relations.

He said that exchange of parliamentary delegation would help peoples’ representatives to exchange views and learn from each other experiences.

Hungarian Charge d’ Affairs Tivadar Takacas said that his country also strongly desired to strengthen its ties with Pakistan.

He informed that Hungarian oil exploration companies had extensively contributed in the hydrocarbon sectors for meeting Pakistan’s energy requirements.

He said that Hungary was considering exploring new trade markets with the concept of expanding the sphere of its trade for enhancing its business activities.

He agreed that parliamentary interaction would help in bringing both the countries more closer.