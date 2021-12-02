Eight Covid-19 patients died, 377 tested positive during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP):As many as eight Corona patients died in the hospital during past 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to NCOC 14,168 active Covid-19 cases were recorded with 377 more people tested positive for the deadly pandemic virus while 8 more people lost their lives during the last 24 hours.

Most of the deaths were occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by Punjab. One of the deceased patients died while he was on ventilators during treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 16 percent, Peshawar 15 percent, Islamabad 16 percent and Lahore 09 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas including Multan 38 percent, Swabi 18 percent, Sargodha 18 percent and Islamabad 12 percent.

Around 102 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK.

Some 44,137 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 12,443 in Sindh, 17,173 in Punjab, 8,289 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,542 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,106 in Balochistan, 312 in GB, and 272 in AJK.

Around 1,242,718 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,285,631 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,563, Balochistan 33,488, GB 10,412, ICT 10,7765, KP 180,146, Punjab 443,240 and Sindh 476,017.

About 28,745 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,622 have perished in Sindh, out of which 01 died in hospital on Wednesday.

However, 13,028 had died in Punjab so far, with 01 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. Around 5,851 in KP where 05 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 956 in ICT with one died in hospital on Wednesday, Balochistan 360, GB 186, AJK 742.

A total of 22,072,293 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 945 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.