PESHAWAR, May 13 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday congratulated the entire nation, especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that Eid-ul-Fitr is an important symbol of Islamic civilization, culture and religious traditions.

Self-sacrifice teaches compassion, piety and abstinence and we should give thanks to Allah Almighty for bestowing this day.

In a message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chief Minister said that we can reap the true joys of Eid only when we share the joys of Eid with the needy and deserving people around us.

He appealed to all the philanthropists and wealthy people to take special care of the poor and weaker sections around them on the occasion of this Eid as the need for this is more than ever in the current situation of Corona.

The Chief Minister urged the citizens to observe Eid-ul-Fitr with utmost simplicity in view of the alarming situation of Corona epidemic, avoid meeting each other, spend Eid holidays in their homes, ensure use of masks, and social distances.

Follow the principles and ensure strict implementation of other precautions to prevent the widespread spread of this deadly epidemic.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister specially congratulated Eid-ul-Fitr to the members of the security forces guarding the country’s borders away from their families, the medical personnel serving on the front line for the treatment of Corona patients in hospitals and the police personnel on routine duty.