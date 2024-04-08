Eid preparations reach its climax

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):As Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner, majority of the people are giving last minute touch to their preparations through visiting the shopping malls and local markets of the federal capital to celebrate this auspicious occasion in a befitting manner.

In various commercial hubs such as Super Market, Jinnah Super, Karachi Company, F-10 Markaz and popular shopping malls, shoppers have been flocking since noon to finalize their shopping amidst prayers and fasting.

Several women can be witnessed in the main markets and shopping malls of the capital looking for dresses, shoes, and other essential accessories to celebrate the Eid festivities in a befitting manner, taking advantage of the Eid sales.

Saira Qasim, a mother of three children, said, “I have completed shopping for my family earlier thinking that there will be more people during the last days before Eid and the required sizes of dresses and shoes may not be available.”

Talking to APP, she said, “Although the online shopping platforms have made it easier for many to shop while sitting at their homes during fasting but still visiting the market physically for Eid shopping has its own charm.”.

Ansha Mehmood, a young girl, said, “I bought my Eid dress and shoes from the nearest shopping mall, availing of the sale offers. Now I have to buy just bangles, jewelry, and henna on the `Chaand Raat’ with my friends”.

She said, “I always try to buy dresses and shoes by the middle of Ramzan as all the good stuff is sold out during the last few days before Eid, while the tailors also stop taking orders during the last week of Ramazan as they also leave for native towns.”.

Hira Iftikhar, who is a government employee, said, “Shopping during the month of Ramazan is a difficult task, so I am trying to complete it so that I can focus on prayers to seek blessings from Allah during the last Ashra of the holy month.”

The prevailing inflation has limited the purchasing capacity of the salaried class, so I completed all shopping for my family at a local market, she said while talking to APP. Eid-ul-Fitr is the biggest festival for all Muslims across the world, and Muslims celebrate this festival with great religious zeal and enthusiasm.

The capital city comprises over half of the population, of which a major chunk belongs to the different provinces.

A large number of people settled here for job purposes have moved to their hometown to celebrate the festival with their near ones combining the weekends back and forth with Eid holidays by taking leave of Monday and Tuesday.

While some others are planning to leave for their towns on Tuesday, leaving the city deserted.

Keeping in view this, most of the natives have finalized their preparations so that they can move to their hometowns before the commencement of Eid celebrations.

Amir Masood, who is a government employee and belongs to Sindh said, “I took leave on Monday and Tuesday to combine weekends back and forth along with the Eid holidays (Wednesday to Friday) so that I can spend maximum time with my parents and other family members.

“Eid is the only occasion when all the family members come together and spend good time with each other as frequent traveling is not possible due to the rising fuel prices and busy office schedule”, he said.

