Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrated with religious Zeal and fervor

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Muslims across the country celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) with profound religious fervor and unity on Friday, commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital, Islamabad, and a 21-gun salute in all provincial capitals, setting the tone for a day of devotion and celebration.

In the early hours, following Fajr prayers, special supplications were made in mosques across the nation, with a focus on fostering unity among the Muslim Ummah and praying for the prosperity and progress of the country. This day served as a reminder of the life and teachings of the last messenger, a guiding light for humanity.

Throughout the country, special conferences, events, and Mehfil-e-Milad gatherings were organized to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The jubilant atmosphere was further enhanced by the vibrant decorations adorning buildings, streets, roads, mosques, and houses, illuminated with colorful lights in honor of this auspicious occasion.

The president, addressing the annual Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) Conference here on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), highlighting the world’s pursuit of a morality-based world order, emphasised justice, forgiveness and wealth circulation as the key components for the progress of a country.

The president said no country or society could run without the traits of unity, justice and forgiveness. Besides, compassion for the poor and needy was also equally important for a successful society as Quran also taught the same repeatedly.

He reiterated moral principles were also unavoidable for a successful economy.

President Alvi, who earlier distributed awards among the winners of the writing contest of books on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) and Naat, said the society needed the motivation to spend their wealth for the welfare of the needy people as had been guided by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as well as other prophets.

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed has said the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) stood as a timeless wisdom.

Addressing the annual Seerat-un-Nabi Conference themed “Practical Wisdom for Economic Prosperity in the light of Sunnah” he emphasized that true success was not measured by wealth, fame, or power instead, the strength of one’s character, integrity of actions, and impact on the well-being of others.

In today’s rapidly changing world, where success is often measured by material achievements, Minister Aneeq encouraged believers to reflect on their own conduct, saying, “To truly embody the values of faith, we must strive to align our ethics and actions with the radiant example of the Prophet’s life.”

Minister Aneeq further praised the Prophet’s noble character, stating that the prophet was known for his impeccable manners and even prayed for his enemies, demonstrating the highest moral standards.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) also graced the province of Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore, where residents decorated their homes and streets with electric lamps, buntings, and green lights.

In Peshawar, the main procession, which commenced from Milad Chowk, made its way through traditional routes and culminated at Qissa Khwani Bazaar. The city’s bazaars and markets were adorned and lit up, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Karachi witnessed three major processions originating from various parts of the city. Across Sindh province, including the provincial capital Karachi, devotees celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) with unwavering religious fervor. The day featured special events, Mehfil-Mi­laad gatherings, processions, and conferences dedicated to paying profound respect to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his inspirational teachings. The city’s public and private buildings, streets, roads, mosques, and houses were adorned with colorful lights, illuminating Karachi’s spirit.

Balochistan also embraced the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal and enthusiasm. A procession of the faithful marched from Saryab Road, following traditional routes, and culminated at Jamiat Rai Road in Quetta city. Religious, political, social organizations, and educational institutions played their part by organizing various programs to commemorate this special occasion.

Beyond the borders of Pakistan, Eid Milad-un-Nabi was observed on both sides of the Line Of Control (LOC) with deep religious reverence, underscoring the universal significance of this occasion.