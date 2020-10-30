ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP): Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor in more than 150 Panah Gahs of the country, where lunch was served among the deserving persons, Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi said on Friday.

Speaking at Peshawar Mor Panah Gah, Islamabad, Buppi said “Panah Gah” centres were being established throughout the country to facilitate poor and needy as envisioned by Prime Minister of Pakistan.

آج اسلام آباد کے سیکٹر جی نائن پشاور موڑ پر واقع پناہ گاہ میں عید میلاد النبی صلی اللہ علیہ وآلہ وسلم کے حوالے منعقدہ تقریب میں شرکت کی۔ بعد ازاں پناہ گاہ میں آئے ہوئے معزز شرکاء میں کھانا تقسیم کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/LUaKN7U73n — Aon Abbas Buppi (@AonAbbasPTI) October 30, 2020

A large number of poor in the vicinity attended the Milad in Panah Gah. Religious scholars delivered speeches and recited Naats to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said the message of Holy Prophet (PBUH) to take care of vulnerable and poor community of the society should be followed.

Buppi strongly condemned the blasphemous sketches and said that nobody has the right to hurt Muslims’ emotions in the name of freedom of expression.