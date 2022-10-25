Efforts underway to repatriate Arshad Sharif’s body by tonight: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said following the phone call of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the President of Kenya, concerted efforts were being made to ensure repatriation of senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s dead body to Islamabad by tonight.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, in a phone call, requested the President of Kenya for returning Arshad Sharif’s body to Pakistan as early as possible, the minister said in a news statement.

She said postmortem of late Arshad Sharif’s body had been done. Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Kenya Syeda Saqlain was present at the mortuary in Nairobi to complete legal formalities for repatriation of Arshad’s body, she added.

Marriyum said the arrangements had been completed for bringing the journalist’s body back home.

She said the prime minister was being updated on all the developments in this regard.