Effective anti-corruption strategy: NAB recovers Rs.535b during tenure of incumbent management

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has said that NAB has chalked out an effective national anti-corruption strategy which resulted in excellent performance and recovery of Rs. 535 billion during the tenure of present management.

He said that Gilani and Gallup survey indicated that 59 percent people of Pakistan have shown trust upon NAB which is an ample evidence of NAB’s across the board accountability as per law.

Due to NAB’s proactive anti-corruption strategy, NAB’s overall conviction ratio is about 66 percent which is a remarkable achievement in the investigation of White Collar Crimes in the world.

The reputed national and international organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have lauded NAB’s efforts to eliminate corruption which is evidence of NAB’s excellent performance, he said in a statement on Sunday.

He said that NAB will continue its official duties as per law despite criticism and without caring any threat or criticism. In an atmosphere of renewed energy, commitment and devotion in conduct of inquiries and investigations against the untouchables, he said it will continue to perform as per law.

The Chairman said that NAB has geared up and rejuvenated to eradicate corruption within all its forms and manifestations.

He said that the major focus of NAB is against those involved in corruption and corrupt practices, money laundering, cases of cheating the public at large, willful bank loan defaults, and misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds.

He said that NAB strongly believes in eradication of corruption and recovering looted money from corrupt people as it is top most priority.

In order to make Pakistan corruption free, the fight against corruption is being taken as NAB’s faith of Corruption free Pakistan. The Chairman said that NAB is the focal organization of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as

Pakistan has ratified and is signatory of UNCAC.

Pakistan is the only country in the world to which China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption while NAB is the chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.

This was a reorganization of NAB’s excellent work as NAB is considered as a role model among SAARC countries. He said that the performance of all regional bureaus of NAB for the last more three years remained exemplary as compared to previous years of NAB since its inception and other anti-corruption organizations.

NAB has recovered Rs. 535 billion during the tenure of present management of NAB from Oct 2017 to June 2021. NAB has filed 93 mega corruption cases out of a total of 179 mega corruption cases. The cases are under trial in various Accountability courts while ten cases are at the inquiry stage and as many mega corruption cases are at investigation stages.

Logical conclusion of mega corruption cases is the top most priority of NAB. Out of 179 mega corruption cases, 66 have been disposed of as per law while 1273 NAB’s references of approximately Rs 13 billion are under trial in different accountability courts throughout the country.