Education ministry to hold three-day national level conference on reading & literacy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP): Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training would organize a three-day National Level Conference on reading and literacy, titled, “Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Learners,” alongside a Book and Foundational Learning Festival on Saturday.

Deputy Secretary (Admin) Hameed Khan Niazi in a statement here on Friday said a three-day National Level Conference on reading and literacy, titled, “Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Learners,” alongside a Book and Foundational Learning Festival.

Niazi, who also leads the Directorate General Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), sees the events as a unique opportunity for renowned educationists to lead insightful discussions on key challenges and advancements in the field of literacy and foundational learning.

He further expressed that leading education providers will deliver short ‘Lightning Talks,’ addressing innovative solutions to specific areas of foundational learning. The festival will feature a platform showcasing new book releases, stalls focusing on Reading Challenges and Solutions in Foundational Learning, interactive theatre, captivating storytelling sessions, and more.

As part of the festival, two BECS students who gained admission to medical colleges will receive a distinction award. Additionally, 50 BECS teachers, along with all officers, will participate in the festival to watch, observe, and learn from its various programs.

The focus of this year’s event is on children, schools, and families, where leading education providers will deliver short ‘Lightning Talks’ addressing innovative solutions to specific areas of foundational learning.