Education important element for collective development of society: Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):The Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi here on Friday said that education was one of the most important elements for collective development of a society.

Addressing at formal launch of education portal in OPF, the Federal Minister emphasized on maximum utilization of technology to improve educational standards.

He said the Internet has revolutionized the education paradigm worldwide as it opens doorways to a wealth of information, knowledge, educational resources, increasing opportunities for learning in and beyond the classroom.

While highlighting the significance of educational portals, the Federal Minister said; in today’s internet driven society, education portal provides an immediate access to institution’s services on 24/7 basis. The information seekers do not have to physically visit the institution for obtaining information.

They can locate the required information anytime and from anywhere through his/her computer or mobile phone.

They only need to have a robust Internet connection. He appreciated the management of OPF for developing education portal which hosts the important information about OPF’s educational services such as scholarships for children of overseas Pakistanis, reserved seats for overseas Pakistanis in public sector universities, OPF’s e-Learning program.

Besides, the portal will also provide an instant access to websites of OPF’s 26 educational institutions which are being run across the length and breadth of Pakistan.