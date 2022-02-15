ECP’s unit starts work on EVM, overseas voting projects

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said that the Project Management Unit (MPU) of the Commission has formally started its work on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and overseas voting projects.

According to ECP, in this regard, a project plan was being finalized with a timeline to purchase PMU machines.



It added in the first phase electronic voting machines will be purchased for pilot testing of these machines. It added the commission had started its working on EOI and RFP.



The Commission said that machines will be purchased through advertisement and under PPRA rules these machines will be purchased from national or international firms.



It said that for electronic voting machines and overseas Pakistanis votes, three different committees had prepared a report covering technical, legal, and financial aspects.



It said that the report covers features of international standards in all spheres. It added the report had already been presented to the Commission.