ECP takes notice for code of conduct violations in election campaign

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the violations of the code of conduct during the ongoing election campaign and imposed penalties on several candidates.

“The District Monitoring Officer in Kohat took action against violation of election code of conduct and punished various candidates,” the spokesman of ECP told APP.

The spokesperson said an independent candidate Noor Aslam Afridi, contesting from National Assembly constituency NA-35, was fined Rs 5,000 while another independent candidate Fawadullah Khan Afridi from the same constituency was fined Rs 10,000.

He said that Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for provincial assembly Yaqoob Khan fined Rs 5,000. Additionally, independent candidate Janidullah Afridi from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was also fined Rs 10,000.

The spokesman said that the monitoring teams in different districts have removed illegal campaign hoardings, banners and other election promotion material.