ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday expressed the hope that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would ban the leaders of all political parties to take part in the election campaign of their respective candidates in NA-249 Karachi.

The minister, in a tweet, said the notice was taken (by the ECP) even before his departure for Karachi. Such a precedent could not be found in the past.

میرے کراچی جانے سے پہلے ہی نوٹس لئے جا رہے ہیں کیا پہلے بھی کبھی ایسا ہوا ہے ؟ کس سیاسی جماعت کو خوف ہے جو میرے کراچی جانے پر بھی اعتراض اٹھا رہی ہے ؟ ہم آئینی اداروں کا احترام اور قواعد کی پاسداری کرتے ہیں امید ہے یہ پابندی تمام سیاسی جماعتوں کے رہنماؤں کے لئے ہوگی — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) April 8, 2021

The political party, which was afraid of him, was objecting to his visit to Karachi, he added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), however, respected the national institutions and abided by the rules, the minister said.