ECP postpones Sindh LG elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday postponed the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh due to inclement weather and Moharram-ul-Haram.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. According to the new schedule, the second phase of LG elections in Sindh would be held on August 28 instead of July 24.

Similarly, the by-elections on a vacant seat of NA 245, Karachi would be held on August 21 instead of July 27. The decision was taken to facilitate the voters, the ECP spokesman said.