ECP postpones Punjab elections due to security concerns

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the upcoming elections in Punjab, which were scheduled for April 30, due to security concerns.

The ECP has issued a notification explaining the reasons for the postponement and has set a new date of October 8 for the general elections.

The decision to postpone the elections was made under the powers conferred upon the ECP by Article 218(3) read with Section 58 and Section 8(c) of the Elections Act, 2017.

The ECP has withdrawn the election programme and will issue a new schedule for the elections at a later date.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling last month, President Arif Alvi consulted with the ECP and announced the new date for the by-elections in Punjab.

The orders to postpone the elections and set the new date of October 8 were signed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and other members of the ECP, including Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Babar Hassan Bharwana, and Justice (Retd) Ikramullah.