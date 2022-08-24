ECP postpones LG elections in Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed local government elections in Hyderabad division on the recommendation of Provincial Election Commissioner, Sindh, district administration and the report of metereological department.

An ECP spokesman, in a statement, said the LG elections in nine districts of Hyderabad was scheduled on August 28.

Taking into consideration the worst destruction and damages caused by rain and displacement of people, the elections would be held after improving the situation, he added.

The spokesman said the ECP had convened a meeting on Thursday to review the holding of LG elections in Karachi division. The final decision in that regard would be taken after reviewing the various aspects of the report sent by the Sindh government, he added.