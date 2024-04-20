ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted a letter circulating on social media, allegedly from the returning officer of NA-8 Bajaur, as fake and a tool for propaganda.

An ECP spokesperson stated that the respective Returning Officer provided written clarification to the Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Bajaur on April 19, declaring the letter as fake and advising its dismissal. The explanatory letter from the Returning Officer was also shared with the media.

Furthermore, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured the completion of election preparations in NA-8 Bajaur, affirming that voters could freely cast their ballots on Sunday without apprehension.