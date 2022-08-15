ECP de notifies PTI MNA, Muhammad Mian Soomro

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Another National Assembly constituency braces for a by-election as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday de-notified an other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Mian Soomro as Member National Assembly.

Last week, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had declared the seat of Muhammad Mian Soomro as vacant due to his forty consecutive days absence without seeking leave from the Lower House of the Parliament.

Veteran politician Soomro was elected from NA-196, Jacobabad as a member of Tehreek-e-Insaf member in 2018.