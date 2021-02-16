ECP appoints HC Judges as Tribunal for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday appointed High Court Judges as Tribunal for disposal of appeals against the decision of the Returning Officers concerned on rejection or acceptance of the nomination papers of candidates for conduct of Senate elections 2021.

According to ECP notification, Justice Aamer Farooq, Islamabad high High Court has been appointed as Tribunal for Federal Capital, Justice Shahid Waheed, Lahore High Court Lahore for Punjab Province, Justice Agha Faisal, High Court Sindh, Karachi for Sindh Province, Justice Syed Arshad Ali, Peshawar High Court, Peshawar for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, High Court Balochistan, Quetta for Balochistan Province.

An official of ECP said that the commission had appointed five Returning Officers for Islamabad and four provinces.

He said that the polling will be held on March 3 on 48 seats, two in Islamabad, 11 each in Punjab and Sindh, and 12 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan that will fall vacant on the expiration of the term of the members.

He said that the polling would be held from 0900 hours to 1700 hours simultaneously in Parliament House, Islamabad, and provincial assembly buildings in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He added the date for scrutiny of nomination papers will be February 17 to February 18.

He said that the last dates for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be February 20 while the dates for disposal of appeals by the Tribunals will be February 23. The date of publication of revised list of candidates will be February 24 while the date for withdrawal of candidature will be February 25.