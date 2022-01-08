Economy witnessing strong growth, creating jobs: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that country’s economy was witnessing strong growth and creating job opportunities despite Covid challenge.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that such trend was reflected in the growth of listed businesses by 59 percent, on the basis of year-on-year growth in the first nine months.

He also expressed the hope that employers of these growing businesses would share gains with their workforces.

“Profits of listed businesses grew 59% year on year for the first 9 months, despite Covid challenges. This shows our economy is witnessing strong growth & creating jobs. I am hopeful that businesses & employers will share these gains with their workforces,” he posted on his twitter handle.

According to a newspaper report, Pakistan’s stock market was performing well as aggregate profits after tax of companies falling in Karachi Stock Exchange 100 Index for quarter three of the current year 2021, stood at Rs258 billion, highest in last 10 years