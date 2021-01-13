ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Postal Staff College has started online training courses, seminars and workshops for the capacity building of postal officers due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The college aims to educate, inspire and motivate all participating officers through innovative training methods which may equip them to meet the field challenges, an official told APP.

He said that the college has organized three online seminars on Mid Career Management Course (MCMC), Inland Mail and how to improve morale, motivation and commitment of the participants.

The Postal Staff College has also scheduled to organize online one day workshop on AML and CFT on January 28, two days course on Saving Bank on February 3-4, workshop on E-commerce and logistics on February 9 and course on computer and internet on February 17.

Similarly, a workshop would be organized on the problem solving and crisis management on March 27 and course on postal business development on March 3-4.