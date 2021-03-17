ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday said that allotments of various properties of Pakistan Railways was not the job of Divisional Superintendents (DS) as their official duty was merely confined to operate trains and facilitate the passengers.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on Property and Land Department which was attended by Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmed Memon, Additional General Manager Infrastructure Asif Mateen Zaidi, Director General Property and Land Muhammad Hafeezullah Khan and DS of different divisions join the meeting through video link, said a news release.

The minister said the Director General was the head of the Property and Land Department team and his representative was the head of the division which should ensure all stipulated tasks accomplished without any delay.

Azam Swati said that every officer was answerable to Ministry and should complete his work immediately otherwise would be transferred to any other department.