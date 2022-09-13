DRAP launches countrywide crackdown against spurious, unregistered drugs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): National Task Force of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday has launched crackdown against spurious and unregistered drugs on the directives of Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, spokesman of the ministry said.

In a statement, he said the National Task Force, Peshawar Drug Administration, district administration conducted a major operation at Karkhano Bazar, Peshawar under the supervision of Director General Abbas Khan and recovered drugs amounting to over Rs 35 million and sealed 25 stores involved in the sale of unregistered and spurious medicines.

The spokesman said legal action would be taken against the culprits under DRAP Act.

Special teams also raided medical stores and pharmacies in Islamabad.

Rawalpindi and Lahore. DRAP’s Islamabad team participated in the operations at medical stores and pharmacies, and sealed stocks at Lethrar road.

In addition to obtaining samples of medicines, the stocks were sealed.

The federal drug inspector of Lahore also raided an import establishment.

Action was taken under the Drug Act on selling life saving drugs human albumin at 20 percent higher than the proposed one.

Minister said the government was determined to provide quality medicines to the people.