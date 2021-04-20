Dr Yasmin asks officials to accelerate work at Mother & Child Hospital

LAHORE, Apr 20 (APP):Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the officials concerned to expedite the pace of work at Mother and Child Hospitals and other development projects.

She was chairing a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Tuesday.

The Health Minister reviewed the pace and progress of construction work of Mother and Child Hospitals, up gradation of BHUs to 24/7 model and various other projects in the province.

Addressing the meeting, she said that under the Prime Minister Health Initiative, revamping of health facilities was underway in eight districts of the province.

She said that all development projects needed to be completed within deadline with transparency.

The up-gradation of the hospitals in Attock, DG Khan, Jhang, Kasur, Mianwali, Rajanpur, Lodhran and Chiniot was underway, she said and added that provision of basic health services was the responsibility of the state.

She said that improving capacity of the system was very helpful in combating corona pandemic in Punjab.

“Despite restrictions of corona pandemic, Punjab is continuously making progress on improving healthcare services, she said.

She cleared there was no scarcity of funds in the province.

“We are making all out efforts to complete health facilities across the province,” she said.

The Health Minister asked the Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam to personally supervise all the development projects.

Additional Secretary Development Omar Farooq, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf and a number of senior officials were present in the meeting.