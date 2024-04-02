Dr Mukhtar reviews PSDP health projects

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP): Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed on Monday received a briefing on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects of the Ministry.

Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Health briefed the Coordinator to PM on the scope of ongoing initiatives and utilization of resources towards the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and services.

The discussion in the briefing centered on evaluating the progress of ongoing PSDP projects, identifying potential challenges, and formulating strategies for their timely completion.

Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed emphasized the need for innovation, transparency, and accountability in the execution of PSDP projects to maximize their impact and ensure optimal utilization of resources.

He stressed the need of institutional reforms in healthcare facilities and regulatory organizations.