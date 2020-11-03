LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP):Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Tuesday and strongly condemned the nefarious campaign against state institutions.

The CM directed to vigorously project the pro-Pakistan narrative of Prime Minister Imran Khan along with public welfare initiatives.

The two years performance of the PTI government was better than the previous governments, he said, adding, the government was striving to facilitate the people. “I am custodian of the rights of citizens and

no one would be allowed to make a dacoity over public interest,” the CM added.

Usman Buzdar said the slanderous campaign against institutions was, in fact, a conspiracy to weaken the country and the government would defend institutions at every level. The anti-state narrative of the opposition had been badly failed, he added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the public welfare work of the PTI government would be fully projected, adding that political orphans were running an organised campaign against state institutions. The propaganda against state institutions was the agenda of enemies of the country and opposition parties have failed at every front, she added.