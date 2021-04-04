Dr Firdous greets Christian community on Easter

SIALKOT, Apr 04 (APP):Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has greeted the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

She was addressing a simple ceremony held at DC office here on Sunday to distribute cheques and cut Easter cake with the Christian community.

President Central Punjab Minority Wing, Jan Mehboob, Pastor Shamshad and Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Sialkot, Asghar Ali Cheema were also present.

SACM said that the Christian community was playing an important role in promoting

national unity in the beloved homeland. She said that all the minorities living in Pakistan

had full religious freedom and rights adding that minorities were being made part

of the mainstream.

Dr Firdous said that five percent quota had been allocated for jobs in government organizations under which 19,000 government jobs were going to be given to minorities.

She said that registration of marriages by NADRA in churches of Christian community

was being started while two percent quota in higher education had been allocated for the

encouragement of deserving students belonging to the minorities.

SACM said that Yohanabad was going to be transformed into a model society

at a cost of Rs. 30 crore.

Dr Firdous said that the brutal killing of innocent Kashmiri brothers and sisters continued

in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and life was being made difficult

for Kashmiri people.

“We are standing with the the Kashmiri people in this hard time and salute to their courage,” she added.

SACM said that under Punjab Employment Scheme, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman

Buzdar was going to empower more than 20 million youth, adding that ‘The Bank of Punjab’ was playing an important role in this scheme.

She said that online buying and selling business was booming all over the world and Punjab

government was going to open a window under online employment scheme for online digital marketing for women.

Dr Firdous said that 10 ‘Corona Vaccination Centers’ had been set up in Sialkot District

and 7,295 senior citizens and 6,385 Frontline Health Workers had also been vaccinated

in the Sialkot District.

She said that the first vaccine dose had been administered to 4.5 lakh senior citizens across the province and a total of 126 vaccination centers were functioning in the province.

During the last 3 days, the proportion of coronavirus positive cases in Sialkot district

reached 18 percent. She said that coronavirus SOPs were being strictly implemented

to control the pandemic.

Talking about the by-election of NA-75 Sialkot, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) had made the by-election of NA-75 controversial.

All the district officers including Commissioner, RPO, DC and DPO changed but the RO

who was responsible did not change.

SACM said that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to make it impartial

and transparent adding that every kind of cooperation will be extended to the Election

Commission in this regard.

The Punjab government was ready to extend full support to the instructions received

from the Election Commission, she added.

Dr Firdous said that PML-N was preparing to influence the by-election of NA-75 through

drug dealers.