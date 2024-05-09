DPM Dar invites Swiss firms to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy, IT sectors

ISLAMABAD, May 09 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday appreciating the Swiss companies doing business in Pakistan, invited more firms from the country to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the renewable energy and IT sectors.

The deputy prime minister, talking to Ambassador of Switzerland Georg Steiner, who called on him here, said that Pakistan attached high importance to its ties with Switzerland, a Foreign Office press release said.

He said that the two sides had the potential to expand cooperation in trade and investment, climate, tourism and migration.

Referring to the MoU on Disaster Management signed between the two countries last year, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister hoped that it would foster greater cooperation between the two sides, enabling them to utilize technology and expertise to address natural calamities in the future.

Regional dynamics and multilateral issues were also discussed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also appreciated Switzerland’s role in the multilateral arena as well as the country’s contributions to humanitarian and peace-building efforts.

Pakistan and Switzerland have close relations marked by regular interactions. The Swiss Foreign Minister visited Pakistan last July and Bilateral Political Consultations were held in January this year.