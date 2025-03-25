23.8 C
DPM Dar chairs meeting on Pakistan’s Exploration and Production sector

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar , chaired a high-level meeting on Pakistans Exploration & Production sector, in Islamabad on March 25, 2025.
ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on Pakistan’s Exploration and Production sector.
Ministers and senior officials from various Ministries and industry stakeholders participated in the discussions, a press release issued by the foreign office spokesperson.
The committee discussed long-term energy planning, focusing on optimizing domestic oil & gas exploration, offshore & onshore drilling, and ensuring uninterrupted gas availability for industries & consumers.
The deputy PM welcomed the upcoming offshore bidding round as a major step to unlock Pakistan’s hydrocarbon potential and attract investment.
He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to a secure, investment-friendly environment for the E&P sector to further strengthen Pakistan’s energy security and economic growth.
