Donor Conference likely in first week of January: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the donors conference to collect funding for reconstruction and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas was expected in the first week of January.

Presiding over a meeting here regarding the strategic plan for post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation at National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NFRCC), the minister said roadshows would also be held in major capitals of the world for reconstruction and rehabilitation projects.

He said the strategy of 4R (Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation, Reconstruction) and 3I (Infrastructure needs, institutional requirements and investment) should be adopted in the rehabilitation and reconstruction plan.

Various financing options should be considered to fund short-term and long-term reconstruction and rehabilitation projects, he said adding that the international community must be informed about the steps taken by the government of Pakistan so far after the flood.

He said different financing options should be considered for short-term and long-term plans of reconstruction and rehabilitation while the international community should also be informed about the steps taken so far by the government of Pakistan.

The minister directed that the strategic plan for reconstruction and rehabilitation should be shared with the stake holders at least one month before the donor conference.

“The documented strategy plan for rehabilitation and reconstruction should be made comprehensive and futuristic in all respects” Ahsan Iqbal said.

The meeting was also attended by National Coordinator NFRCC Lt. Gen. Zafar Iqbal, Secretary Ministry of Planning and Development, representatives of World Bank and other relevant officials

The meeting was briefed on the Strategic Plan (4RF) containing short-term and long-term plans for post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the role of all national institutions, international community, donor partners in dealing with flood disasters.

The session also deliberated on finalizing the documented strategic plan for reconstruction and rehabilitation ahead of the proposed donors’ conference.