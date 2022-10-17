Diplomatic Corps bids farewell to former FS Sohail Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad here Monday held a reception to bid farewell to former foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood of Pakistan.

Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov of Turkmenistan and Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas of Norway arranged the reception for the former foreign secretary.



In his speech on the occasion, former foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood spoke about his 37 years of service for Pakistan’s foreign service.

He said, “I am profoundly grateful to the dean of the diplomatic corps and the ambassador of Norway for hosting this reception on behalf of the diplomatic community.”

“On September 29, I concluded my assignment as foreign secretary of Pakistan, which lasted for more than three and a half years, and during this period we were very intensely engaged in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the heads of missions and other members of the diplomatic community in Islamabad for advancing our shared goals and objectives.”

Dean of the diplomatic corps Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov of Turkmenistan and the ambassador of Norway paid rich tribute to the former foreign secretary.

A large number of diplomats representing different countries attended the diplomatic reception which was held at the home of the Norwegian ambassador.